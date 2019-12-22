Lition Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $530,527.00 and approximately $116,653.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

