Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.76.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 1,484,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,108. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,841 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $268,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,090,561. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 17.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $705,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

