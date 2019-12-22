Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,873,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 628% from the previous session’s volume of 257,388 shares.The stock last traded at $22.55 and had previously closed at $22.28.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $804,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,080. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Luminex by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Luminex by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 32.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

