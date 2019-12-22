LUNA (LUNA) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. LUNA has a market cap of $74.21 million and $1.25 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003584 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, GDAC, Bitrue and Coinone. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.01191831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit, KuCoin, Bitrue, Coinone and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

