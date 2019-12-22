Magnum Price Down 19.4% This Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.01191831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

