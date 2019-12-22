MARK.SPACE (MRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $674,230.00 and $20.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Liquid, IDEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000613 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MRK uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace . The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liquid, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

