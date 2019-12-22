Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 207 ($2.72) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 217 ($2.85).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.63. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Archie Norman acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($130,228.89).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

