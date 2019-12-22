Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $18.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James downgraded Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $18,866,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter worth about $5,359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter worth about $794,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMTB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mercantil Bank has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

