Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of MESA remained flat at $$8.98 on Friday. 720,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

