Metadium (META) Achieves Market Cap of $5.09 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $84,419.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bytex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.01193026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120467 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bytex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

