MetaMorph (METM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16,779.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $108,436.00 and $16,779.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.75 or 0.06777938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001424 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

