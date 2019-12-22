MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut MGP Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 202,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,065. The company has a market capitalization of $836.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.55. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 52.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.