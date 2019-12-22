Mirai (MRI) Trading 14.7% Higher This Week

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,508.00 and $1,011.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirai has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00780163 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001325 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000654 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.