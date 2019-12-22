Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of MRTX traded up $6.71 on Friday, reaching $122.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,508. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $123.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,404,000 after buying an additional 802,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 329.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,288,000 after buying an additional 769,429 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,693,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 792.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after buying an additional 398,700 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

