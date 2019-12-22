Monoeci Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded up 24% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Monoeci has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Monoeci has a market cap of $25,550.00 and $2.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monoeci coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monoeci alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00065905 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00600647 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000773 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci Coin Profile

XMCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monoeci is www.monacocoin.net

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monoeci should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monoeci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monoeci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.