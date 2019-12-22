Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Howard Weil lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 over the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $2,701,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $1,788,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.10. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

