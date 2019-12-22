Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,147,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 1,100,084 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $27.21.
MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.
The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86.
In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4,582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 659,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 509,214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 57.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 359,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 298.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 354,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter.
About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
