Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,147,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 1,100,084 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $27.21.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4,582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after buying an additional 659,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after buying an additional 509,214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 57.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 359,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 298.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 354,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

