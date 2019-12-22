National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $32.66. 1,217,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,006. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,714,000 after buying an additional 213,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,527,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

