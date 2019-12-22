Naviaddress Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $39,665.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

