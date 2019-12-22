NEM (XEM) Reaches Market Cap of $293.17 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. NEM has a total market cap of $293.17 million and $3.48 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinsuper, Koineks and Indodax. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liquid, Kryptono, Bithumb, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, Huobi, Kuna, OKEx, Bittrex, COSS, Indodax, Coinbe, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Iquant, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, B2BX, Upbit, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Zaif, HitBTC, Exrates, Coinsuper, YoBit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

