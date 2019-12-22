Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEXA. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nexa Resources by 99.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

