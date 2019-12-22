Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NBL. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.23.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NYSE:NBL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.65. 6,245,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,058 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,692 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.