NULS (NULS) Market Cap Hits $18.02 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One NULS token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, QBTC and Kucoin. NULS has a total market cap of $18.02 million and $3.88 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DragonEX, Binance, ChaoEX, QBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

