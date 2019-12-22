NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

NVEE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 305,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $144,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,831.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196 in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $2,454,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

