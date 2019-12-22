ODUWA One Day Trading Volume Hits $67,733.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market cap of $315,471.00 and $67,733.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00056034 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00084367 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000918 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,376.48 or 0.99260205 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

