Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $84.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. 1,521,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,619. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,131. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 169.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

