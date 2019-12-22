Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $84.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.09.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.74. 1,521,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,619. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76.
In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,131. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 169.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
