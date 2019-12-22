OmiseGO Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00008846 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Zebpay, Binance and DDEX. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $91.29 million and $47.29 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001591 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BitBay, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Neraex, COSS, IDCM, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns, TDAX, Bittrex, Coinrail, BitForex, Iquant, C2CX, DigiFinex, Ovis, Upbit, CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper, GOPAX, BX Thailand, Tidex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, CoinEx, IDAX, Mercatox, Cobinhood, IDEX, Coinone, ABCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, B2BX, Kyber Network, Poloniex, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Exmo, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Bit-Z, Koinex, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Braziliex, TOPBTC, Independent Reserve, ZB.COM, BitMart, Fatbtc, OKEx, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, FCoin, Crex24, BigONE, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Liqui, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Zebpay and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.