Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)’s share price rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.86, approximately 538,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 78,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $33,475.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $360,865. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ooma by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

