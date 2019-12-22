Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.67

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 1207589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 500,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 133,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 24.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 193,689 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

