Paxos Standard (PAX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $201.61 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $238.75 million and $201.61 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00014015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinPlace, Hotbit, ZB.COM and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 236,796,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,795,902 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, BitMax, MXC, CoinBene, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Hotbit, WazirX, Coinbit, ABCC, OKEx, DDEX, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, TOKOK, Coinsuper, Bitrue, BigONE, Kyber Network, HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinall, CoinEx, Binance, P2PB2B, Iquant, BW.com, BitMart, KuCoin, ZB.COM, CoinPlace, Crex24, C2CX, OKCoin, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

