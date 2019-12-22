PCHAIN Trading Up 2.2% This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $277,172.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.64 or 0.06687897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00030154 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,594,776 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

