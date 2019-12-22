PDATA (PDATA) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One PDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. PDATA has a market capitalization of $363,903.00 and $5,414.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PDATA has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119351 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,237,325 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA . The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token . PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io . PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

