Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 707.60 ($9.31).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 624.20 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 662.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 768.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55).

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £2,097.60 ($2,759.27).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.