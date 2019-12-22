Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IOM. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

IOM opened at GBX 380 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.16 million and a P/E ratio of 30.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.08. Iomart Group has a 52-week low of GBX 265.50 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.50 ($5.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Iomart Group’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Richard Masters purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($14,009.47).

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

