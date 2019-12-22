PeepCoin (PCN) Price Hits $0.0000

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $189,908.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002014 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 118,111,467,524 coins and its circulating supply is 78,911,467,524 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

