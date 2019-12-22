PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,337,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 622% from the previous session’s volume of 323,682 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.12.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,339.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 34.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 113,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

