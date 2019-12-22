Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Up 3.1%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.15, 468,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 513,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Phunware by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 649.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

