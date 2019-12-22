Pillar Market Cap Reaches $5.64 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $2,316.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01186633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

