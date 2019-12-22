Pillar (PLR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,906.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $1,906.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.01184365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026060 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119046 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

