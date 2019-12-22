Piper Jaffray Companies Increases WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $16.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.20. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,963,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,467,000 after acquiring an additional 535,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after purchasing an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,610,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.