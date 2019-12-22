PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and Crex24. During the last week, PIVX has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $119,528.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Graviex, Bisq, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Coinroom, Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, BiteBTC and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

