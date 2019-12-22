Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Plexus stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.02. 660,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Plexus has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65.

In related news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $1,082,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $310,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,073.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

