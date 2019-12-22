Po.et Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bancor Network, COSS and HitBTC. In the last week, Po.et has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $299,782.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, COSS, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

