Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Up 9%

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 807,145 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 458,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Polymet Mining by 184.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,079,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,986 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 434,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 201,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 203,113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period.

About Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.