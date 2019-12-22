PRIZM (PZM) One Day Volume Tops $447,055.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $137.83 million and $447,055.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,431.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.26 or 0.02653646 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00578817 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

