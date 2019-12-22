Proton Token Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $347,081.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, FCoin, LBank and DDEX. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, BitForex, CoinTiger, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

