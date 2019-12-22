PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, November 24th.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,553 shares of company stock worth $1,979,228. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,423 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 76.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,703,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,784,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.14. 952,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,190. PTC has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.