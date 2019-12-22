PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,718.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $248,799.00 and $20,718.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00184778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.01185943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119974 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,955,584 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

