QASH 24-Hour Volume Hits $108,491.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Liquid, EXX and LATOKEN. QASH has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and $108,491.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00184143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.01179911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00119460 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, EXX, Liquid, GOPAX, Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

