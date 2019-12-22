QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QEP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

QEP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,622,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 2.01. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. QEP Resources’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 159.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $92,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

